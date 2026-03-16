Macron Demands Iran Halt Proxy Attacks Amid Middle East Chaos



French President Emmanuel Macron issued a sharp warning to Iran following a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 15, 2026.





“I have just spoken with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.



I called on him to put an immediate end to the unacceptable attacks Iran is carrying out against countries in the region, whether directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq.

I reminded him that France is acting within a strictly defensive framework aimed at protecting its interests, its regional partners, and freedom of navigation, and that it is unacceptable for our country to be targeted.





The unchecked escalation we are witnessing is plunging the entire region into chaos, with major consequences today and for the years to come. The people of Iran, like those across the region, are paying the price.





Only a new political and security framework can ensure peace and security for all. Such a framework must guarantee that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, while also addressing the threats posed by its ballistic missile programme and its destabilising activities regionally and internationally.





Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored as soon as possible.





I also urged the Iranian President to allow Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris to return safely to France as soon as possible. Their ordeal has gone on for far too long, and they belong with their loved ones.”