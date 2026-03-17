Macron rejects Trump proposal, says France will not join military action to open Strait of Hormuz





French President Emmanuel Macron has formally rejected a proposal from Donald Trump regarding potential military operations to “seize” or reopen the Strait of Hormuz while fighting in the region continues.





Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Macron said France would not participate in any military operation aimed at opening or liberating the strategic waterway under current conditions, stressing that France is not a party to the conflict and intends to preserve its role as a potential mediator for peace.





He added that any deployment of French naval forces to escort commercial shipping in the area would only occur after the situation stabilizes and major bombardments have ended, allowing international partners to restore confidence in global maritime routes without joining a US-led coalition.





Currently, France’s aircraft carrier French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R91) remains on defensive deployment in the eastern Mediterranean, according to the French government.





Macron said France is prepared to help organize an international maritime escort system with other nations once conditions permit, but emphasized that Paris will not be drawn into a war it believes falls outside the framework of international law.