Madagascar sentences paedophile to surgical castration for raping a six-year-old girl

Although Pedophiles are judged and sentenced to face punishment for their crimes, some still come back stronger even after that. Perhaps, it’s time other reforms need to be considered.

In a landmark ruling, a court in Madagascar has sentenced a man to surgical castration and life imprisonment with hard labor for the rape and attempted murder of a six-year-old girl in 2024.

The case took place in Imerintsiatosika, a municipality 30 km west of the capital Antananarivo.

The punishment is the first of it kind to have been imposed in the country, following the adoption of a controversial law in February 2024.

The law, passed by Madagascar’s parliament, permits surgical or chemical castration for individuals convicted of raping minors aged 10 and under, prompted by a rise in such cases.

The convicted man’s sentence was announced on July 10, 2025, by Attorney General Didier Razafindralambo, who described the decision as “a strong and significant response from the justice system” intended to scare potential offenders.