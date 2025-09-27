Madagascar takes to the streets over 12-hour load shedding



Demonstrators held up placards reading “water and electricity are basic human rights,” “Malagasy people, wake up,” in Antananarivo, Madagascar





The government of Madagascar enacted a strict nighttime curfew on Thursday after widespread protests over chronic water and power outages escalated, leading to violent clashes, looting, and arson across the capital. Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds as the demonstrations, fueled by public frustration, marked a significant escalation in the Indian Ocean nation’s ongoing social unrest.





The protests were triggered by continuous power interruptions that frequently leave homes and businesses without electricity for over twelve hours at a time.



On Thursday, this long-simmering frustration erupted as numerous demonstrators flooded the streets of Antananarivo.





They expressed their anger by obstructing roads with burning tires and stones, bringing parts of the city to a standstill.



Messages on placards, such as “Water and electricity are basic human needs” and “Let us speak out,” underscored the core grievances of the population.





Escalation to looting and arson



By Thursday afternoon, the initially peaceful demonstrations took a destructive turn.





Reports confirmed incidents of looting at various retailers, appliance shops, and banks throughout the capital.



In a symbolic attack on infrastructure, several stations of the country’s newly established cable car system were set ablaze.





The unrest was not confined to the capital; similar disturbances were reported at the offices of the national water and electricity company (Jirama) in other provinces, an institution many protesters blame for the nation’s utility failures.





Political targets and symbolic discontent



The protesters’ anger also took a distinctly political turn.



According to local media, three residences belonging to politicians associated with President Andry Rajoelina were attacked.





The symbolism extended to the flags carried by some demonstrators, who wielded black flags adorned with the “One Piece” skull logo—a symbol recently used in anti-regime protests in Nepal—this time topped with a traditional Malagasy hat, signaling a localized expression of dissent.





Government response: a curfew to “restore order”



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/madagascar-takes-to-the-streets-over-12-hour-load-shedding/