Madagascar’s newly installed government has stripped former President Andry Rajoelina of his Malagasy citizenship, citing national laws that prohibit dual nationality.





The announcement was made by Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, who signed the decree published in the country’s official gazette.





Rajoelina acquired French citizenship in 2014, a move he previously defended as necessary to facilitate his children’s education abroad.





Under Madagascar’s nationality code, any citizen who voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality automatically forfeits their Malagasy citizenship.





The revocation also bars Rajoelina from contesting future elections.



-DW Africa-