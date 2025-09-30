Madagascar’s president sacks government following protests against Electricity and Water Outages





By: TRT Africa



Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina said on Monday he had sacked his government following deadly protests against water and electricity outages across the Indian Ocean nation.



The days protest, led by mostly young demonstrators, has claimed at least 22 lives and left more than a hundred people injured, according to a United Nations tally.



“I have decided to terminate the functions of the Prime Minister and the government. Pending the formation of the new government, those in office will act as interim ministers,” Rajoelina said in a televised national address.



Applications for a new premier will be received over the next three days before a new government is formed, he said.

