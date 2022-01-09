MADAM SPEAKER CREATE A SPACE FOR ME IN THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE, I AM COMING NEXT WEEK WE NEED TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THE FERTILISER AND FUEL SCANDALS, SO THAT BALLY CAN ACT

If it was corruption under the PF, it is also corruption under UPND. PF was not removed out of power for UPND to come and engage in the same vices.

When I get to Parliament I will have powers to ask tough questions to the Ministers and Vice President for clear answers.

My eyes are already focused on the Fertiliser issue and Fuel. The Minister of Agriculture and Energy should be ready to do some serious explanations.

This fuel pricing needs to be explained, it is certainly not clear. Is the IMF conditions already in force when we have not FULLY signed the agreement?

What about the VAT waiver on fuel? How much has the govt saved so far since we increased fuel pump price?

Then what really is the cost of producing electricity in Zambia? How cost effective is the production of electricity?

I honestly have a lot of questions.

My father, Mr. Milupi, as Minister of Infrastructure will also be in the firing range, because UPND promised to build and maintain roads and other infrastructure at a cheaper price, yet they seem more expensive than the PF.

The Vice President will have to give the people of Zambia, especially youths who are looking for jobs, when exactly the employing of the 40,000 will start and we have to keep count to ensure that number is employed.

I will also ask about Debt swap and other promises made to civil servants.

Trust me, I will be highly powered and there will be no dull moment.

But this to happen all of you in Kabwata must go out on 20th January to vote for me. You have to give me a mandate.

My victory will be yours and many people who need a voice in Parliament.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!