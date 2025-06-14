Madam Vice President Mutale Nalumango: A State Funeral Without the Sitting President Is Possible- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Madam Vice President Mutale Nalumango: A State Funeral Without the Sitting President Is Possible

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Today in Parliament, I watched attentively as Her Honour, the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Madam Mutale Nalumango, stood and declared that it is not possible to hold a state funeral for a former president without the sitting Head of State being present.

Her statement came in response to reports that the family of Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had requested that his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema, not attend his funeral when that day comes. This request is grounded in the well-documented history of political persecution, harassment, and public humiliation the former president has endured under this administration.

With all due respect, Madam Vice President, the truth is this: it is absolutely possible to hold a state funeral for a former Head of State without the sitting president being in attendance. There is no constitutional clause, no statutory obligation, and no formal protocol that requires the president to be physically present at such a ceremony.

Legally and Procedurally



There is no legal requirement mandating the president’s attendance at the funeral of a former Head of State. The planning and execution of a state funeral are the responsibility of the government, in consultation with the family of the deceased. Attendance by the president is customary, not compulsory. The ceremony can proceed with full state honors, including a military salute, national mourning, public tributes, and official recognition, regardless of the president’s physical presence.



Indeed, in many democracies around the world, sitting leaders have at times not attended the funerals of their predecessors due to political tensions, personal wishes of the deceased or their families, or security concerns. The solemnity and national significance of such events remain intact because the focus is on the life, legacy, and service of the deceased, not on who occupies the front row.

Symbolically and Diplomatically



Yes, the presence of the sitting president at a state funeral typically symbolizes national unity, continuity of leadership, and respect for the office. But symbolism without sincerity is hollow. It becomes performance rather than principle.



President Hakainde Hichilema’s relationship with Former President Lungu has been marked not by reconciliation but by repeated episodes of political vendetta. From the denial of international travel rights, constant surveillance, and legal harassment to repeated efforts to discredit his legacy, Former President Lungu has faced a level of post-office hostility that cannot be overlooked. In this context, President Hichilema’s attendance at his funeral would not be seen as a gesture of unity but rather as a contradiction.



What many Zambians understand, and what leaders must accept, is that respect cannot be imposed through protocol. It must be earned through action.

A Message to the Vice President

Madam Vice President, let us be honest with ourselves and with the nation. Zambians are discerning. They can see through political pageantry. They know that a state funeral, in its true spirit, is about honoring the memory and service of a national leader, not about salvaging the image of the sitting one.



If the family of Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended relatives, does not see it fit for President Hichilema to be present at his funeral, that decision must be respected, not resisted. The dignity of the deceased and the wishes of the grieving family must take precedence over political optics.



A state funeral can proceed with solemnity, honor, and reverence. The Zambia Police Service, the Zambia Army, the clergy, former presidents, the diplomatic corps, and the broader public can pay their respects without the president’s presence. What matters is that the nation pauses to recognize the role Former President Lungu played in our history, whether or not one agreed with his politics.

Final Reflections



Let us remember that Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was not just a head of state. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, and a public servant. His legacy is now part of Zambia’s democratic journey. The decisions we make in how we honor our former leaders speak volumes about who we are as a nation and where we are headed.



If President Hichilema cannot find it within himself to apologize and reconcile with his predecessor through his family, now that he is no more, then so be it. But let us not pretend that his presence is a requirement. What is truly required is decency, humility, and a form of leadership that rises above bitterness. These qualities have been conspicuously lacking in this administration’s treatment of Former President Lungu following his presidency.



Zambia deserves better. And Madam Vice President, the people are watching. So is the world. What we do in moments like these will echo far beyond political lifespans. They will shape the moral compass of our democracy.