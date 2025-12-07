Madlanga Commission may end live broadcast of witness testimonies, after murder of key witness



The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry may stop live broadcasting of witnesses, following growing concerns over their safety.





The call comes after the assassination of “Witness D”, Marius van der Merwe who had recently testified publicly about alleged corruption and a police cover‑up within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).





At a briefing on 6 December 2025, Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development urged the Commission to critically review how witnesses are presented, arguing that public identification of van der Merwe contributed to the fatal risk. “Public access should never come at the cost of someone’s life,” she said.





Until now, the Commission had adopted a mixed‑approach: some testimony was fully public, other sensitive testimony was delivered off‑camera or via intermediaries, with transcripts and exhibits shared later. But the murder has triggered a rethinking, questioning the balance between transparency and witness protection.





The killing has already prompted a security overhaul. The national police say they are working to protect remaining witnesses, and the National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will brief the Commission chair soon.





If implemented, a ban on live broadcasting could reduce public visibility of proceedings raising serious debates about accountability, transparency, and the safety of whistle‑blowers.





Many civil‑society and media‑freedom advocates may object, arguing that closed processes risk shielding wrongdoing.