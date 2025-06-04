MAFINGA SET TO ATTRACT INVESTORS IN FARMING, MINING, AND TOURISM.

Mafinga District Commissioner Boyd Kaonga says the district is ready to roll out the red carpet for investors, with major opportunities mapped out in agriculture, mining, and tourism.

In an interveview with ISOFM NEWS Mr. Kaonga revealed that the district is actively positioning itself as an investment destination, backed by a solid strategy and committed local leadership ahead of the Muchinga Expo.

“We’re not just talking we’re taking action. Committees have been formed, stakeholders are doing research, and we are making progress,” he said.

Mr. Kaonga said areas have been identified as high-potential zones in agriculture and mining, with investors being encouraged to explore opportunities in crop production, value addition, and mineral extraction.

The District Commissioner highlighted iconic natural attractions, including the majestic Mafinga Hills, the source of the Luangwa River, steaming hot springs, and the scenic Nyika Plateau in Muyombe.

“These are untapped treasures that can bring in tourism revenue and create local jobs,” he said.

Mr. Kaonga also emphasized the need for investment in crop processing machines, particularly for sunflower and groundnuts.

He said value addition through cooking oil production could significantly boost the local economy and reduce poverty.

“This is a call for unity. Let’s work together to unlock Mafinga’s full potential. The benefits such as jobs, infrastructure, and improved livelihoods will be felt across the district,” Mr. Kaonga urged.

Muchinga Province has set 15–19 September as the date for the Expo, under the theme: “Promoting Investment for a Green and Healthy Environment Through Sustainable Development.”

