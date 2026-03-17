MAGA Base Stands Rock Solid Behind Trump’s Iran Strikes: 89% Approval



CNN just dropped a bombshell poll that the network probably wishes it could bury. Among self-identified MAGA Republicans, a staggering 89% approve of President Trump’s decisive military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Only 9% disapprove.





That’s not a base — that’s a brick wall.



The same survey shows the broader American public remains deeply split, with 59% overall disapproving of the action. But among Republicans writ large, approval climbs to 77%, and when you drill down to the core MAGA coalition it surges into the mid-to-high 80s and even 90% in some cross-tabs. The message is unmistakable: the people who sent Trump back to the White House are not flinching now that he’s delivering on the “maximum pressure” he promised.





While the legacy media clutches pearls over “escalation” and war fatigue, the heart of the Republican Party sees exactly what it voted for — a commander-in-chief who refuses to let Iran inch closer to a nuclear bomb on his watch.





The contrast couldn’t be clearer: 89% of MAGA says keep going. The rest of the country can debate. The base isn’t budging.