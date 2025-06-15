MAGA fans spin wild conspiracy that Democrats had Minnesota Democratic lawmakers shot

Hours after it was reported that a Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party were ambushed and shot in their homes, supporters of Donald Trump leapt into action by suggesting the Democratic party was behind the “targeted” shooting.

Early Saturday, Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark were shot and killed in their home after police responded to a similar shooting of DFL State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, both of whom survived.

With a manhunt underway seeking the assailant who was dressed as a police officer and left behind a manifesto in his car that included a list of other lawmakers who appear to be future targets, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a statement from Donald Trump on X about the tragedy.

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” Trump reportedly said.

On X, where the statement was posted, MAGA supporters had their own ideas about why the two Democrats were shot.

The theory goes that both Hortman and Hoffman voted against their party and, therefore, were targeted for retribution.

In the responses to Leavit, X account, Global Report, wrote, “State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman, shot at their homes last night, recently opposed party lines. Hortman backed repealing free healthcare for undocumented immigrants; Hoffman joined Senate Republicans to pass it. “

That led to a flurry of agreement among MAGA X users that Democrats are willing to murder their own for not toeing the line.

American Deplorable wrote, “@DNC obviously.”

MAGA fan Mirthful Moments, added, “The two just happened to vote against free healthcare for illegal aliens last week Just a coincidence?”

“NO coincidence, “George Gipson replied. ” Most likely an illegal or a far left disgruntled Democrat who didn’t like free healthcare being voted against by one of their own. Anyone with common sense should have that scenario as their first thought until proven otherwise.”

“This is the direct result of the dem politicians’ violent and hateful rhetoric. Rep Hortman has just voted to end benefits to illegals in MN,” suggested Beatrice.

RubyTubee wrote, “Probably a lunatic Democrat…”

JCom added, “Both lawmakers recently crossed party lines to vote against healthcare for illegals. Walz and the D party and their media need a new narrative after LA and the hearing yesterday. Just saying. Common sense. Sad what the D party and MSM have caused our country to become. For God’s sake have someone look at the Smith-Mundt revision to make the media start telling the truth again and stop the lies and bias. None of this happens with a free and fair media.”