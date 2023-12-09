MAGA Senator from Utah calls for US to withdraw from the United Nations

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) introduced a bill to Congress on Wednesday, Dec. 6 which called for the complete withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations.

The bill, titled Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act, would see the U.S. stop participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations including providing funding, personnel, and equipment. it would also see diplomatic immunity in the U.S. revoked for U.N. employees and officers.

Michael Shumway Lee (born June 4, 1971) is an American lawyer and politician serving as the senior United States senator from Utah, a seat he has held since 2011. He is a member of the Republican Party. Lee began his career as a clerk for the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah before clerking for Samuel Alito, who was then a judge on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. From 2002 to 2005, Lee was an assistant United States attorney for the District of Utah

The senator was accused of efforts, prior to January 6, 2021, to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

