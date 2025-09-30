MAGISTRATE ORDERS CASE TRANSFER IF ARRESTING OFFICER FAILS TO PRODUCE WITNESSES IN NAKACINDA TRIAL





By Nelson Zulu



Lusaka Magistrate Mwandu Sakala has directed that the seditious case against Patriotic Front-PF- faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda be handed over to a criminal investigations officer if the arresting officer fails to summon witnesses at the next court sitting.





The directive was issued following a request for an adjournment by State Prosecutor Changwa Jere, who informed the court that the arresting officer was unwell and therefore unable to appear or summon the required witnesses.





Mr. Nakacinda is facing one count of seditious practices under section 57(1)(b) of the penal code.





The charge stems from remarks he allegedly made during a radio appearance on august 21, 2024, in which he accused government of committing genocide by importing maize and mealie-meal allegedly contaminated with aflatoxins, substances said to be linked to the deaths of dogs and an unverified number of people.





And speaking to Journalists at the court premises, Mr. Nakacinda has called for calm amid the ongoing burial dispute of former president Edgar Lungu, saying there is light at the end of the tunnel provided talks are ongoing between government and the Lungu family.



