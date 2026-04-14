MAHAMA TO TINUBU: “I PRAY DAILY FOR NIGERIA — DON’T LET YOUR PEOPLE FLOOD MY COUNTRY”



Ghanaian President John Mahama has made a statement that should echo all the way to Aso Rock in Abuja and President Bola Tinubu needs to hear it loud and clear.





Speaking at the African Heritage Awards 2026 in Accra, Mahama described Ghana and Nigeria as “twins of the same mother” united by culture, history, and blood. But beneath the warm words came a sobering truth that no Nigerian leader should ignore.





“If Nigeria does well, Ghana does well,” Mahama said. “When you have cousins 250 million of them you want them to do well so that 1 million of them don’t come drifting towards a small country like Ghana. So every day I wake up, I pray for Nigeria God, let Nigeria get their act together.”





Let that sink in. A sitting African president is waking up every morning praying that his neighbour’s government functions well enough to keep its own citizens home. That is not just diplomacy. That is a warning dressed in brotherhood.





Nigeria is the giant of Africa. It holds the continent’s largest population, its largest economy, and some of its greatest minds.





Yet today, its citizens are fleeing in numbers that alarm neighbouring nations. The question Tinubu must answer is simple why are your people running?





West Africa cannot prosper if its biggest nation is haemorrhaging its people. Mahama said it with love. But Africa heard the urgency.





Tinubu what is your response to President Mahama’s words? Drop your thoughts below





African hype media