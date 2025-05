MAHTANI & CO. SURVIVES JAIL, FINED K75,000 EACH



“we find that the circumstances of this case do not warrant any of the contemnors being committed to prison.”





“We however, impose a fine of K75, 000 to be paid by each

contemnor before the expiry of seven days starting from

tomorrow, failure of which shall attract 30 days simple

imprisonment for each contemnor who fails to pay the fine.”