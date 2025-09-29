Maiko Zulu bows out of Kwacha Awards to avoid ‘competing’ with wife



ZAMBIAN reggae icon and activist Maiko Zulu has withdrawn from this year’s Kwacha Music Awards, choosing love over accolades as he declined to face off against his wife, fellow musician and humanitarian champion Sista D.





The outspoken performer was nominated in the Humanitarian Award category but he announced on Facebook that his name would not remain on the ballot, saying competing with his spouse went against their shared values.





“I regard this nomination in the highest esteem and recognise my fellow nominees and their works as musicians in the humanitarian space. This category also includes Sista D who is my wife and a great humanitarian champion in her own right,” Zulu wrote.





He added that the nomination was in conflict with their personal principles, which prioritise “cooperation over competition.”





“As we await official confirmation from the organisers, I wish to state that we will be humbly requesting the withdrawal of the Maiko Zulu nomination from this year’s list,” he said, joking that as a couple, the only contests they entertain are over a game of Scrabble.





Zulu went on to thank the award adjudicators for their professionalism and wished the 2025 Kwacha Music Awards a successful ceremony.





His withdrawal comes amid a string of dramatic pull-outs that have stirred chatter ahead of this year’s awards night, though unlike some artistes, Zulu clarified he had no intention of boycotting or sponsoring the event.





The Kwacha Music Awards are expected to take place on November 29 this year.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 29, 2025