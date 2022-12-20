MORE UPND MEMBERS CRY

MAINGA BREAKS DOWN AND CRIES

As she remembers how UPND Members suffered for Change yet still face difficulties to get Jobs due to some Directors frustrating President HH and the New Dawn Administration …

President Hakainde Hichilema did his task by appointing his people into specific positions so that they could help Zambians to secure jobs, contracts, empowerments and to supervise them, among other roles of these appointees. However, the efforts of the President and the top Executive have been frustrated by the people within the system and this has been confessed by many including the Republican President! As we have been indicating, we are not resting, but our Eyes are everywhere observing and identifying these People who could be frustrating the President and his Administration.

*In* *view of the above* *preamble, we hereby* *this evening draw your* *attention to the* *happenings at Public* *Service Management* *Division ( PSMD), a very* *key Division in the* *Recruitment of* *Public Workers. Under* *this Division, we single* *out the Director in* *Charge of Recruitment* , *Mr.* *Morgan Malambo and* *outline his Work Culture* *that made the* *Permanent Secretary* *under Gender Division,* *Mrs. DORCAS MAINGA* *KABIKA. Furthermore, we* *take advantage of* *this example to caution* *other Public Workers* *who* *might be in the* *group of Mr. Malambo* *to take a serious* *introspection and work* *for the people who made* *them to be where* *they are.*

We have been wondering about the People frustrating the President and the New Dawn Administration. To our surprise, we have discovered that *IT’S NOT* *ONLY THE PF IN* *THE* *SYSTEM WHO ARE* *FRUSTRATING* *PRESIDENT HH, BUT* *THAT SOME OF HIS* *APPOINTEES ARE* *INVOLVED TOO!!!*

Before we delve into our main discussion, we hereby give you brief information about the Director, Mr. Malambo and PS. Mainga :

*Mr. Malambo:*

– He once worked under the Ministry of Agriculture during the PF regime.

– He was among those victimised during the PF regime.

– He was given a forced leave of 4 years under the PF .

– When the New Dawn Administration came into power, he was brought back , but taken to PSMD as Director in Charge of Recruitment.

– He is not friendly

– Rigid in his decisions

– Uncooperative

– Arrogant

– Not willing to take instructions from his Superiors.

– He is among those who change Lists at PSMD ( Recruitments).

*PS MAINGA:*

– Former Chairperson under Flight HH

– Worked hard together with her team to mobilise Voters for 2021 Elections.

– She has not forgotten her UPND family.

– Very interactive

– Encouraging to her former teammates and Party Members.

– Gives hope and has been fighting for Members of her own Party to get opportunities for Jobs and Empowerments.

Having presented the above information, we hereby discuss the reasons that made her to break down and cry at PSMD yesterday.

We have never interacted and shared notes with the Permanent Secretary ( Mainga), but we have closely followed her works including that of pushing for those who were frustrated and fired by the PF to get back into the Public Service, which is a noble cause in line with the President ‘s vision and directive. As she went to meet the Director in charge of Recruitment, Mr. Morgan Malambo in her quest to follow up on the Waiting Lists of those who were to be recruited, the arrogance and unfriendly feedback ( from him) made her to *BREAK* *DOWN AND CRY TILL* *ANOTHER PS (* *Ms* *Miyoba) CAME IN TO* *LISTEN AND COMFORT* *HER* . Indeed, it’s rare for Public Workers to Cry and this attracted our satellite which later discovered the Reasons for the Cry!

*OUR VIEW:*

*1* . The Permanent Secretary broke down and cried due to these reasons:

A) She remembered how UPND Members fought for Change, suffered teargass, torture, jail, detention and discrimination!

B) She was disturbed that President HH ‘s Work is being frustrated!

C) She was disturbed that some of President HH ‘s Appointees and UPND Products are arrogant while frustrating own members!

*2* . With such arrogance exhibited by the Director of Recruitment at PSMD,

We anticipate that most of UPND Members who suffered and fired by the PF may not find it easy to come back or get promoted!!!

*WAY* *FORWARD:*

*1* . We advise Mr. Malambo, Director for Recruitment at PSMD to take a serious introspection.

He was once victimised by the PF and brought by the UPND, but why should he be arrogant on the UPND, too rigid to recruit them?

*2.* We appeal to the Superiors at PSMD to take interest in the happenings there and put things in order. As things stand, many people are saying Mr. Malambo is selfish, unfriendly, arrogant and uncooperative!

*3* . We appeal to the Secretary to Cabinet once more to take charge of the System. He is Civil Servant number 1, but he is not respected by the Juniors nowonder they stayed away from his meeting 10 days ago.

*4.* We encourage Permanent Secretaries to emulate Mrs. Mainga ‘s stance to stand firm for President HH and the Public.

It’s surprising that most Permanent Secretaries can’t secure Jobs and Contracts meanwhile they are ones responsible!

We shall not relent in checking and exposing all those who are frustrating the President’s Vision especially in the implementation of Employment and Empowerments.

Ours is to analyse, advise and recommend for implementation without fear or favour.

Implementors Analysis Crew