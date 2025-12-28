Major infrastructure projects are actively planned—and already underway—across the Sahel under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.





Key initiatives include:



• Regional Biometric Identity System

Niger has begun rolling out new AES-aligned biometric national ID cards and e-passports to enhance mobility, security, and administrative coordination across the bloc





• Aviation Connectivity

Plans are advancing for a regional Sahel airline, while Mali has confirmed intentions to relaunch its national airline by 2026, improving trade, travel, and regional cohesion.





• Transport Integration

A proposed 2,000+ km highway and railway network linking all three countries aims to strengthen trade flows and build on strategic corridors such as the Trans-Sahara Highway.





Funding for these projects is supported by a 0.5% levy on imported goods (excluding aid), also financing joint security operations.





Despite ongoing security challenges, the message is clear: the Sahel is investing in institutions, infrastructure, and long-term economic independence.