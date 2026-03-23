Breaking News : Major Security Breach — Israeli Reservist Charged with Leaking Iron Dome Intelligence to Iran





Israeli authorities have arrested and indicted a 26-year-old reservist, identified as Raz Cohen, on charges of espionage and transferring sensitive military information to Iranian intelligence. The case, confirmed by Israeli officials in mid-March 2026, marks a serious internal security breach involving one of Israel’s most critical air defense systems.





According to the indictment, Cohen maintained contact with Iranian intelligence handlers over a period of time and knowingly cooperated with them. During this engagement, he allegedly provided classified information related to the Iron Dome system, including operational details and deployment locations. He is also accused of sharing information about Israeli Air Force bases and other strategic military sites.





The investigation was carried out jointly by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Lahav 433 unit of the Israeli Police. Authorities stated that the accused received financial compensation, including cryptocurrency payments, in exchange for the intelligence.





Officials have described the case as a significant counterintelligence success, while also highlighting continued efforts by Iranian intelligence to recruit individuals with access to sensitive military systems inside Israel.



Source: The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post