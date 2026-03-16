Major US Allies UK, Germany, France, Australia, Japan & China Officially Decline to Join Trump’s Naval Escort Operation in the Strait of Hormuz





In a significant diplomatic setback, key global powers have refused President Donald Trump’s urgent calls for warships to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil chokepoint now largely blockaded by Iran amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict.





Japan and Australia have explicitly stated they have no plans to deploy naval vessels.

The UK (Britain) has rejected the request outright, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer declining to commit ships.



Germany has ruled out participation, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declaring the country will not become “an active part of this conflict.”

France has given no firm commitments, offering only tepid responses.

China has similarly provided no support, aligning with its calls for de-escalation





These refusals come despite Trump contacting multiple nations including warnings of consequences for NATO and highlight widespread allied reluctance to escalate involvement in the crisis that has already disrupted global energy supplies and driven oil prices sharply higher.





The US Navy has indicated that large-scale escorts are not currently feasible without broader coalition backing.