Majority Of SADC Leaders Are Uncomfortable Working With Hichilema Who They Largely Believe Is A Western Backed Puppet- Nason Msoni

HICHILEMA IS UNDER HOSTAGE

…as Msoni says most leaders in the SADC region are not comfortable working with him as they believe he is a puppet of western businessmen

By Fox Reporter

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is in hostage by his foreign paymasters and that has led to most leaders in the SADC region uncomfortable working with him, All Peoples Congress Party (APC) leader Nason Msoni has said.

Msoni says the level of captivity President Hichilema has taken himself into is difficulty to come out and embarrassing.

He says Zambians are now seeing how foreigners are controlling him to the extent of failing to come up with an ideology.

Msoni observes that the levels of disgrace President Hichilema has become is alarming and a danger to the governance of the country.

“Hichilema is now a pariah in the region and a total disgrace amongst SADC leaders. The majority are uncomfortable working with Mr Hichilema who they largely believe is a western backed puppet. It is embarrassing to all concerned to have a President who is controlled and held hostage by outsiders. A leader with no political ideology is a danger unto himself and the country he leads.

Ideology plays an important political component in national leadership as it informs a leader to make decisions based on principle and what he believes to be in the best interests of the country as opposed to being inputted by outsiders. A leader who is ideology bankrupt and empty is like a vessel which can easily be filled and manipulated with strange ideas that go against a Country’s previously held views. Zambia has always played a pivotal role in global politics by ensuring that it stands uncompromisingly with the oppressed people of the world,” he said.

Further, Msoni said with President Hichilema at the helm of Zambia and hobnobbing aimlessly on the global stage, Zambia is now a laughing stock among many.