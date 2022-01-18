MAKE CORRUPTION CASES NON-BAILABLE – ROMEO KANGOMBE

Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe says there is need to amend the penal code act and make corruption cases non-bailable if the Vice is to stop completely. The Sesheke lawmaker said the nation cannot continue to have a ‘Laissez-faire’ attitude today corruption.

“We need to make the law on corruption stiff if we are to fight is vice. Remember the days of President Chiluba when car theft was very rampant? The law was amended to make car theft non-bailable and police were ordered to kill on site.

This vice reduced drastically. This is what we need to do if we are to stop corruption, we need to make it non-bailable with a minimum sentence of 20years. We can’t have criminals mocking citizens! You arrested a criminal in the morning and in the afternoon he is free and taking food for another criminal. This is mockery of justice” Said Romeo Kangombe.

The Sesheke lawmaker who is also UPND deputy chairperson for strategy and mobilization has also appealed to law enforcement officers to expedite cases involving corruption.

“Justice delayed is Justice denied, we are noted with disappointment that most cases involving high profile criminals are strategically delayed and when being sentenced they count from the day of arrest.

So in most cases you find someone spending only weeks in prison for a sentence of 3yrs. Criminals are taking advantage of these weaknesses in the justice system this is why I appeal to all members of parliament to these proposed amendments when introduced in parliament.”

“The media also needs to stop aiding criminals in gaining public sympathy. We have noticed a number of media houses giving unnecessary publicity to criminals to discredit the fight against corruption . We are also aware they are so many people claiming to be task force members and busy getting money from would be suspected individuals.

Can the task force command and police do the needful by helping the president. Arrest these worst criminals and those that aid those to be investigated. I am aware that some people aiding criminals are UPND and am appealing to their conscience; Please dont betray the President in the fight against corruption, Added Kangombe.