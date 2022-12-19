MAKE IT YOUR LAST TIME TO USE COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS, YOU ARE EMBARRASSING US AND RISKING YOUR OWN LIFE-UPPZ URGES HICHILEMA.

19th December, 2022

By Hermity Hachilonde

United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia -UPPZ- Leader Charles Chanda has advised President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema to make it his last time using a commercial flight.

President HICHILEMA since assuming power on 12th August, 202 has refused to use the G650 Gulfstream Jet insisting on selling it in order to recover the 193 million United States Dollars which the Patriotic Front -PF- led Administration spent on it.

The Gulfstream has all the security and commutation feature required for the safety of the Head of State.

And many stakeholders have raised eyebrows regarding President HICHILEMA using commercial flights and his uncompromised decision to sell the Presidential Jet despite some political players saying it cannot be sold because it is a military plane.

Meanwhile, the opposition UPPZ leader says he is advising President HICHILEMA with profound reverence to realize that commercial flights sometimes get hijacked.

Mr. Chanda says despite Mr. HICHILEMA showing humility by using commercial airlines, he is also taking a great security risky and embarrassing the Nation.

Mr. Chanda further observed that the reasons being advanced for selling the jet are not adding up as the country can afford to maintain it.

Mr. Chanda has since stated that Mr. HICHILEMA must just swallow his pride and start using the Presidential Jet as opposed to traveling like an ordinary citizen.

Two years before 2021 General elections, Mr. HICHILEMA in opposition by then promised to sell off the Presidential Jet G650 once elected President.

After winning the presidency on 12th August, 2021, some political players started mocking him insinuating that he failed to fulfill his campaign promise to sell the jet.

