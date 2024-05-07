Make life easier for people who elected you, Kafwaya urges UPND

By Fanny Kalonda(The Mast)

FOCUS on the people who elected you, make life easier for people who elected you, Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya urges government.

He says the new dawn government has a stronger desire to feed children in other countries than its own.

“How can you explain a government declaring a national disaster which is going to impact the Ministry of Agriculture and you go and demolish the stands where people are trading? How can you explain that? What is the relationship? The relationship is that the government hates its people. Chapwa (that’s it). This government is concerned about making life easier for people in other countries,” Kafwaya told The Mast. “Focus on the people who elected you. Make life easier for people who elected you because you are there for those people. So once you solve their problems then you can say I can look at children of my neighbour. Focus on the children who you produced yourself first. Let them be able to have minimum amount of clothes and let them be able to go to school.”

He said the current cost of living in the country cannot be solved by the UPND government.

“We are in trouble as a nation. This coupled with the drought that we have which has since been declared a national disaster, we are in further trouble because the implications of this drought may as well be that we are not going to have maize to the quantum that are sufficient to drive down the cost of mealie meal. And with this government of UPND which has a stronger desire to feed the children in other countries, we are in this problem, it means that whatever small, whatever impact this is going to have, the government will prioritise other countries,” said Kafwaya. “We have heard government ministers saying…we have heard very high ranking politicians saying ‘we will continue exporting’ even at the expense of Zambians. Remember what happened to electricity? The last time we had load shedding they said ‘we will keep on exporting power in order to keep the customers’. So for me, I would not even be surprised that even in the middle of announcing load shedding again they are still exporting power because this is a government which loves children in other countries more than it loves its own people. Can you imagine a government which says we are going to import mealie meal so that we can export it! Can you imagine that? Mealie meal in your own country is costing K400, K500, K700 then you say, we are going ameliorate the suffering of the people across the border So we are going to South Africa import mealie meal and we will export it. What type of thinking is that? So I am sorry this cost of living cannot be solved by UPND. Because UPND will be solving problems for other countries, for people in other countries while us here we will continue suffering