MAKEB ZULU PROMISES TO REPEAL BILL 7 ONCE HE BECOMES PRESIDENT NEXT YEAR

I will amend the constitution next year immediately after elections – Makebi



OUTSPOKEN lawyer Makebi Zulu says he will amend the constitution next year immediately after the general election ‘when’ he is elected as president.









Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Zulu said he was very confident that the UPND will lose power to him in a few months.





He accused the current administration of amending the constitution for its own benefit.



“This constitution is for politicians,” he charged.





“The next constitution review is going to be immediately after the elections. We need to take away power or limit the power of the president to do what they did in this particular case. We need to have a human rights approach towards development.

Let’s put economic rights in our constitution. Let’s put fundamental rights like health in our constitution so that development is no longer a favour but a right.”





Meanwhile, Zulu has called on the PF senior leadership to go ahead and expel the members of parliament that voted yes to Bill 7.





He said if it means remaining with no PF MP in the house then so shall it be.



“It’s best we part company with the MPs that voted for Bill 7. We agreed as a party that we would not vote for the Bill.

If it means remaining with no MP, we will because we can’t keep having people we can’t trust, those lawmakers betrayed the people of Zambia,” stated Zulu.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 18, 2025