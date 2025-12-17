MAKEBI COMMITS TO LEAD NATIONAL RECOVERY AFTER BILL 7 BETRAYAL



By Brian Matambo | Lusaka, Zambia



Presidential hopeful and senior Patriotic Front figure Makebi Zulu on Thursday condemned the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7, describing it as a betrayal of public trust, and pledged to lead a national recovery anchored in constitutionalism, youth empowerment, and institutional reform.





The press conference marked Makebi Zulu’s first public appearance since surviving a near-fatal road traffic accident last week alongside former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and former Minister of Mines Honourable Richard Musukwa. All three are currently recovering.





Makebi Zulu’s address came two days after the National Assembly passed Bill 7 at second reading on 15 December 2025, a development that triggered widespread public criticism after several opposition Members of Parliament, including members of the Patriotic Front, unexpectedly supported the bill.





Speaking before senior party officials, clergy, and members of the media, Makebi Zulu said the manner in which Bill 7 was advanced had severely undermined public confidence in Parliament and weakened democratic accountability.





“What unfolded in Parliament does not represent the collective conscience of our party or of the people of Zambia,” Makebi Zulu said. “It is instead the result of individual moral failure, where personal ambition triumphed over national duty.”





Makebi Zulu stressed that while the Patriotic Front has historically supported constitutional reform, it rejects any process driven by political expediency rather than popular consent. Makebi Zulu committed that, if elected, his administration would initiate a fresh, inclusive, and people-driven constitution-making process rooted in nationwide consultation.





Makebi Zulu criticised provisions associated with Bill 7 that extend parliamentary tenure and expand the number of constituencies, warning that these changes would significantly increase the cost of governance at a time of acute economic strain.





“We are increasing the number of Members of Parliament without a clear budgetary framework,” Makebi Zulu said. “This is happening while farmers remain unpaid, hospitals face medicine shortages, and essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizer are in short supply.”





According to Makebi Zulu, the bill prioritises political survival over development and further concentrates executive power at the expense of democratic checks and balances.



Addressing public anxiety over the 2026 general elections, Makebi Zulu dismissed claims that the constitutional amendments could delay the polls, stating that elections remain constitutionally scheduled for 13 August 2026.





“Zambians will vote in 2026, and they will vote for a new government,” Makebi Zulu said.



On governance, Makebi Zulu pledged to restore and safeguard the independence of state institutions, including the judiciary, Parliament, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, and the civil service. Makebi Zulu also committed to repealing what he termed repressive legislation, including the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, which Makebi Zulu said has been used to suppress free expression.





Turning to Zambia’s youth, Makebi Zulu said young people have borne the brunt of economic exclusion despite constituting the majority of the population and electorate.



Makebi Zulu pledged job creation through industrialisation, entrepreneurship support, and reforms to ensure that Zambia’s natural resources and energy supply benefit citizens first.





“Young people must not be mobilised during elections and abandoned thereafter,” Makebi Zulu said.



Makebi Zulu outlined broader economic priorities centred on agriculture, mining, tourism, and technology, alongside commitments to national food security and reducing the cost of living. Makebi Zulu added that Zambia’s foreign relations would be recalibrated to prioritise mutual respect and tangible benefits for citizens.





Responding to questions on party discipline, Makebi Zulu said Makebi Zulu supported firm action against Patriotic Front MPs who voted in favour of Bill 7 contrary to the party’s stated position, arguing that credibility could only be restored through accountability.





“If regaining the trust of the people requires difficult decisions, then so be it,” Makebi Zulu said.



Makebi Zulu also addressed perceptions of division within the Patriotic Front, describing competition among presidential aspirants as a normal democratic process. Makebi Zulu said the party would unite behind a single candidate once internal processes conclude.





Makebi Zulu closed the briefing by positioning his presidential bid as one grounded in service-oriented leadership, constitutional renewal, and national unity, stating that Zambia’s recovery would require leaders willing to work with citizens rather than rule over them.