MAKEBI STIRS CONTROVERSY: FROM DISCUSSING LUNGU’S BODY TO DECLARING PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS





By Paul Nshimbi



In the days following President Edgar Lungu’s passing, many were taken aback by the drama surrounding his funeral arrangements, a spectacle seemingly led not by the elder members of the family, as tradition would dictate, but by his young daughter Tasila Lungu and family lawyer, Makebi Zulu. When questions arose, the family introduced Lungu’s sister to the public eye, only for her to fade from view shortly after.





Now, we appear to be right back where we started. Once again, the family’s public communication has fallen to Mr. Zulu, whose statements have raised eyebrows for their tone and timing. Periodically, he appears in video recordings, delivering updates on behalf of the family in ways that feel detached from the gravity of grief, words that an elder relative or a close family friend might have chosen more carefully.





In his latest address, Mr. Zulu spoke of the late President’s body almost clinically, saying it could be brought “tomorrow if President Hichilema won’t attend the funeral,” as though referring to an exhibit rather than a person whose memory demands reverence.





And yet, astonishingly, in nearly the same breath, he shifted to speak about his own political aspirations, openly declaring his intention to contest for the presidency. The juxtaposition was jarring, to say the least.





Perhaps it is time for the Lungu family to look inward once more and find a mature, steady voice, to represent them publicly, someone who can communicate with the sensitivity, respect, and dignity that the moment demands.