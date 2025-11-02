Makebi to physically announce presidential ambitions in Lusaka before Lungu’s burial





VOCAL political lawyer Makebi Zulu has made his presidential ambitions known to PF faction acting president Given Lubinda before their mentor and father, former president Edgar Lungu is buried.





Makebi is now set to officially and physically announce his candidacy once he returns to Lusaka.



Last week, the outspoken lawyer declared that if he does not contest the presidency next year, then he would be disobeying God.





Just four months ago, members of the PF had sworn by their party’s lifespan that they would neither hold a convention nor begin any presidential campaigns before the burial of their “god,” Lungu.





On Friday, Makebi, a temporal resident of South Africa paid a courtesy call on Lubinda in that country where the duo discussed many issues related to PF and Zambian politics.





According to the party, Makebi used the opportunity to inform Lubinda about his presidential ambitions and revealed that he will officially announce his candidacy once he arrives in Lusaka.





At the meeting, Lubinda was accompanied by members of the central committee such as Dr. Frank Ng’ambi and Lungu’s former political advisor Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, while Makebi Zulu was accompanied by former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, November 2, 2025