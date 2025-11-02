Makebi to physically announce presidential ambitions in Lusaka before Lungu’s burial
VOCAL political lawyer Makebi Zulu has made his presidential ambitions known to PF faction acting president Given Lubinda before their mentor and father, former president Edgar Lungu is buried.
Makebi is now set to officially and physically announce his candidacy once he returns to Lusaka.
Last week, the outspoken lawyer declared that if he does not contest the presidency next year, then he would be disobeying God.
Just four months ago, members of the PF had sworn by their party’s lifespan that they would neither hold a convention nor begin any presidential campaigns before the burial of their “god,” Lungu.
On Friday, Makebi, a temporal resident of South Africa paid a courtesy call on Lubinda in that country where the duo discussed many issues related to PF and Zambian politics.
According to the party, Makebi used the opportunity to inform Lubinda about his presidential ambitions and revealed that he will officially announce his candidacy once he arrives in Lusaka.
At the meeting, Lubinda was accompanied by members of the central committee such as Dr. Frank Ng’ambi and Lungu’s former political advisor Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, while Makebi Zulu was accompanied by former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, November 2, 2025
What a joker!
Makebi is abusing the remains of ECL for his own selfish ends, now people should see the reason of what has been going on for almost for months now, he proclaimed to only be a spokesperson but has now transformed into the heir to the thrown using the same body he proclaimed to dignify. Such is the mind of a canning individual, so as he offered his shoulder for solace, he continued to whisper in there ears on his wish to ascend to the throne using their tears. Now that the whispers gave sunk in, he has come out with his original plan which was carefully tucked in his heart
Makebi Zulu is exploiting his role as the spokesperson for the Lungu family and employing delaying tactics regarding the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to gain political advantage and sympathy. He is fooling himself into believing that he is exceptionally clever and well-liked. In reality, he is a desperate individual who mistakenly thinks he has substantial support, particularly from the Lungu family, especially Tasila Lungu.
It is morally and culturally unacceptable to use the deceased to further political ambitions. The PF is comprised of confused individuals who are power-hungry; the people of Zambia entrusted them with a mandate to govern, but they squandered it due to greed, theft, violence, corruption, tribalism, nepotism, and lawlessness. The Zambian populace is not foolish enough to reinstate a party they have already rejected.