Makebi Zulu accuses government of hypocrisy

Makebi accuses government of hypocrisy



CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer Makebi Zulu has claimed that there is inconsistency in government’s approach to constitutional amendments which has allegedly exposed its leadership as hypocritical.



Zulu argued that government was willing to push for amendments that serve its interests while simultaneously condemning similar proposals from the opposition.



He asserted that UPND’s proposed method on the amendment contradicts established democratic principles and practices.





“The UPND’s proposed approach to constitutional amendments is unprecedented and deeply concerning because throughout our history, the amendments to our constitution have never been made in this manner,” stated Zulu.



“This proposed approach is in direct contrast to the established democratic process which emphasizes transparency, public consultation, and legislative scrutiny.”





He noted that the very elements they so passionately opposed in Bill 10 share many similarities with the current proposals.



Zulu contended that government’s actions suggest that their opposition to Bill 10 was motivated not by a principled stance on constitutional integrity but by a simple desire to score political points against them.



He also warned of the erosion of checks and balances on presidential power.





Zulu emphasised that the proposed amendments pose a serious risk to the country’s democratic principles.



“The proposed changes would essentially allow the president to bypass legal and political checks and balances, enabling him to make nominations to Parliament at will through subsidiary legislation,” declared Zulu.





“This unchecked power presents a grave threat to Zambia’s democratic system, potentially undermining the principle of separation of powers, eroding the authority of other branches of government and jeopardizing the stability of our political institutions.”





“It is shocking to hear the president advocate for delimitation after previously denouncing it as a sin,” Zulu stated. “Just a short while ago, President Hichilema quoted the scripture, imploring us not to ‘move the boundary stones set by our fathers, equating delimitation with a sin.”



Zulu was speaking when he featured on a KBN Tv programme dubbed State of the Nation.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba April 11, 2025