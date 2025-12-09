PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kasama, 09 December 2025



MAKEBI ZULU AND OTHERS OUT OF DANGER



We would like to update the nation that Patriotic Front Presidential candidate, Hon. Makebi Zulu, was this morning involved in a road traffic accident after which he was immediately rushed to Kasama General Hospital for medical attention.





We are pleased to inform the public that Hon. Zulu together with his team consisting of former Minister of mines Hon Richard Musukwa, Former DMMU Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and others were thoroughly examined by medical personnel at Kasama General Hospital and have since been discharged and are in a stable condition.





Hon. Zulu has expressed profound gratitude to the medical team at Kasama General Hospital for the urgency, professionalism, and care with which they handled the situation. He has further extended his appreciation to all well wishers, both within and outside Zambia, for their messages of support and goodwill that continue to pour in during this difficult moment.





The Presidential Candidate has also thanked Patriotic Front Acting President Hon Given Lubinda and his team, He has also paid a glowing tribute to the Patriotic Front Northern Province Executive lead by Mr Vibetti Chanda for their unwavering support and solidarity.





Hon. Makebi Zulu and his team remains in high spirits and will continue engaging with the people of Zambia as part of his ongoing efforts to contribute to the progress and betterment of our great nation.





Issued by:

Isaac Nsoneka

Spokesperson (Office Makebi Zulu -Presidential Candidate)