MAKEBI ZULU ARRIVES IN KASAMA AMID TIGHT SECURITY
Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu has arrived in Kasama, Northern Province, amid tight security at Kasama Airport.
Police officers reportedly attempted to block Mr Zulu from exiting the airport premises.
The Presidential Candidate is in Kasama to commiserate with His Royal Highness, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, following the death of his wife, the Queen.
Mr Zulu is accompanied by former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa, former DMMU Coordinator Chanda Kabwe, and senior PF officials.
The last person that was harassed at an airport before elections ended up being elected as president. History has a way of repeating itself.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
