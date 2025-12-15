MAKEBI ZULU CALLS  SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI IMMATURE , DISGRACEFUL AND UNPROFESSIONAL  FOR  DANCING AFTER BILL 7 PASSED

Makebi Zulu writes….



Fellow Citizens,



The passing of Bill No. 7, in open defiance of the clear pronouncements of the Constitutional Court, is a grave affront to constitutionalism and the rule of law in Zambia.

When Parliament proceeds as though the highest court in the land does not matter, it sends a chilling message that legal limits on power are optional, not binding.





Those who swore an oath to defend the Constitution have instead chosen political convenience over principle, power over prudence, and partisan instructions over their duty to the Republic. Where are the men and women of conscience who should have stood up to say no? Where are the representatives prepared to lose their seats rather than lose their integrity?





The disgraceful display of a dance by Madam Speaker in celebration of what is open defiance of the judiciary is nothing short of lawlessness, immaturity and a first in the commonwealth to show the leaning of a presiding officer. Quiet unprofessional.



The struggle for democracy and respect for the rule of law begins in earnest today. Citizens must now organise, speak out, and prepare to hold their leaders accountable in August 2026, when the people will have the opportunity to pass their own verdict at the ballot box. Stand up, be counted, and ensure that this abuse of constitutional order is met with a firm, peaceful, and democratic response.



MZ8