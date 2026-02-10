MAKEBI ZULU CONSOLES MWINE LUBEMBA IN MUNGWI

Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba Speaking People of Northern Province says unity, compassion, and shared humanity must guide the nation, especially in times of grief.

The Traditional Leader emphasised that moments of mourning remind communities of the strength found in togetherness.

He underscored that leadership is most meaningful when it brings comfort and solidarity to the people.

The Mwine Lubemba was speaking when Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Aspirant Makebi Zulu paid a courtesy call on him in Mungwi District following the untimely demise of abasano ba mfumu.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front PF Presidential Aspirant Makebi Zulu conveyed his gratitude for the wisdom and presence of the Traditional Leader.

Mr Zulu stressed that leadership must be anchored in humility and service to the people.

He highlighted that the bond between leaders and citizens is strengthened in times of both sorrow and hope.

