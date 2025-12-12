MAKEBI ZULU DEMANDS WITHDRAWAL OF BILL 7, CALLS IT A THREAT TO RULE OF LAW

Prominent Constitutional Lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Contender Makebi Zulu has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025.

He described it as a direct assault on constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Mr. Zulu said the Bill, which was previously declared illegitimate by the Constitutional Court, cannot be salvaged through what he termed “fine-tuning” or cosmetic changes.

He argued that the process behind the Bill remains fundamentally flawed and unconstitutional.

Mr Zulu reminded the public that the Constitutional Court had ruled the Bill failed to meet the requirement of wide public consultation.

He emphasised that any constitutional amendment must be people-driven and led by an independent expert body, not by the Executive or partisan committees.

Mr Zulu criticised the Government’s decision to form what he described as an “illegal technical committee” with no legal mandate, no Act of Parliament, and no legitimacy.

He said the committee’s purpose was to sanitise an unconstitutional process and mislead the public into accepting a Bill already condemned by the courts.

Mr Zulu warned that Bill 7 contains provisions that could weaken democratic institutions, distort representation, and make it easier for future governments to manipulate state structures.

He cited widespread concern from civil society organisations, legal experts, the Church, and governance advocates.

Mr Zulu commended the Law Association of Zambia for refusing to participate in the clause-by-clause review, stating that doing so would legitimise an illegality.

He stressed that the only legitimate way forward is for the Government to withdraw the Bill, disband the technical committee, and establish a truly independent and broadly representative body to lead national consultations, in line with the Constitutional Court’s guidance.

Mr Zulu maintained that the Constitution belongs to the people of Zambia and cannot be altered by any temporary parliamentary majority through a process that violates the Constitution itself.

