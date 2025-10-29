Makebi Zulu Eyes Presidential Bid — Pledges to Heal, Unite, justice, and Constitutional Order in Zambia





By BARNABAS ZULU



LUSAKA — Prominent constitutional lawyer and former Eastern Province Minister, Hon. Makebi Zulu, has formally announced his intention to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections, promising to lead a transformative movement anchored on justice, unity, reconciliation, and constitutional integrity.





In an exclusive statement to the Daily Nation, Hon. Zulu — a respected legal mind and former Member of Parliament for Malambo — said his decision was driven by a deep desire to restore national harmony and rebuild public confidence in governance.





“As Zambia continues to redefine its future, I am guided by one enduring conviction — the strength of our Republic rests on respect for the Constitution and fidelity to justice,” he said.





A Call for Healing and Renewal



Hon. Zulu pledged to steer Zambia away from a culture of vengeance, retribution, and vindictiveness, which he said had fractured the country’s unity and spirit of togetherness.





“Leadership must first heal and then build,” he said. “It must restore faith in governance, protect citizens’ rights, and create opportunities for every community.”



He emphasized that his vision for Zambia is one of inclusive leadership — where political discourse is grounded in civility, mutual respect, and a shared sense of national purpose.





*Strong Calls for His Candidacy*



Across the country, there has been growing momentum from traditional leaders, the Church, civil society organizations, and youth movements, urging Hon. Zulu to enter the presidential race under the Patriotic Front (PF) banner ahead of the party’s elective general assembly slated for December.





Many view him as a unifying and disciplined leader capable of bridging political divides and restoring trust in public institutions. His supporters describe him as a “new generation leader” — youthful, visionary, and grounded in principles of integrity, accountability, and people-centered development.





*A Record of Service and Integrity*



Reflecting on his public service record, Hon. Zulu said his tenure as Eastern Province Minister and Member of Parliament had strengthened his belief in leadership that serves, listens, and uplifts.





“My duty has always been to safeguard the rule of law, defend institutions, and promote accountable leadership. Our journey as a nation demands sober reflection and responsible voices,” he said.





A loyal ally of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Hon. Zulu has often been praised for his measured and calm leadership style, earning him the respect of both colleagues and opponents.





Championing Internal Democracy



Hon. Zulu expressed satisfaction with the internal democratic processes within the Patriotic Front, which he described as a model of constitutionalism and maturity in party governance.





“I am happy with the internal democracy in the Patriotic Front as enshrined in our party constitution and Article 60 of the Republican Constitution, which encourages all political parties to embrace internal democracy. This is a true sign of growing democracy within the Mighty Patriotic Front,” Hon. Zulu said.





He added that this commitment to inclusivity and transparency reflects the guidance of the Sixth Republican President, the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu (MHSRIP), who consistently urged PF members to coexist as one family and promote unity of purpose.





“Indeed, we have seen how this spirit of unity has continued to manifest — look at how Independence Day has been celebrated by PF members across all ten provinces. It is a clear signal of solidarity, resilience, and readiness to form the next government in 2026,” Hon. Zulu observed.





A National Conversation on the Future



Hon. Zulu announced that in the coming weeks, he would embark on a nationwide stakeholder engagement tour, meeting citizens, youth, students, faith leaders, and professionals to collectively envision Zambia’s path beyond 2026.





“This conversation is not about partisanship,” he noted. “It is about principles — discipline in public office, equity in economic growth, and unity under the law.”



He appealed to Zambians to engage constructively in shaping a national agenda focused on healing, dignity, and prosperity for all.





“Let this dialogue begin with clarity of purpose, civility in tone, and hope in our collective capacity to build a nation that truly serves its people,” he said.





Positioning for 2026



Hon. Zulu’s announcement positions him among the key contenders for the Patriotic Front presidency, as the former ruling party seeks to redefine its identity and strategy ahead of the 2026 elections. His entry is expected to energize the national political landscape and draw attention from both domestic and international observers keen to see Zambia’s democratic renewal.