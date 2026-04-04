By Kellys Kaunda

MAKEBI ZULU FOR PRESIDENT – A RESPONSE TO GEORGE N. MTONGA



I would have loved to contribute on George N. Mtonga’s post but I feared that I wasn’t going to be sufficiently exhaustive.





I have chosen to write a response because George, like me, loves to debate issues and does so with a sense of respect to his human subjects.





The summary of George’s article is as follows: (1) Makebi is a chance opportunity because if Lungu had not died, he would not be seeking the Presidency and (2) Makebi has no policy history.





CHANCE OPPORTUNITY



What is common to all of us as human beings is chance and opportunity. No endeavor takes place or pursued in life without the recognition of chance and opportunity.





The death of ECL created a vacuum that needed to be filled by others. The death of Anderson Mazoka created a chance and an opportunity that Hichilema took.





POLICY HISTORY



Makebi Zulu is a household name in the legal fraternity in Zambia. He has handled high profile cases touching on some of the most topical issues in Zambia.





These include the rule of law which has been one of the most contentious public policy issues in this country for many years.



In fact, as a lawyer, he is more articulate on matters of governance than the incumbent.



Some of the best Presidents and politicians the US has had have been lawyers.



One of the major prerequisites to effective leadership is to appreciate and understand the governance architecture.





One major reason Hichilema set up the Presidential Delivery Unit is to address bureaucracy in implementing his policies.



If he understood and appreciated public administrative law he may not have required the PDU.



A President who understands this branch of law is likely to do much better in clearing legal obstacles as the first order of business.



And unless someone chooses to dismiss the importance of political experience, Makebi Zulu was a Member of Parliament and Minister in Eastern Province.





Providing leadership in a province exposes one to the challenges of coordinating development.



This becomes a dress rehearsal for national leadership. In developed countries like the US, state governors have gone on to become Presidents because they gained experience at State level.





Hichilema was coming to the office of President without any political experience.



I am not suggesting that political experience is a prerequisite to the Presidency but rather that it is an added advantage.



There’s a mistaken notion that because Zambia has economic problems therefore it needs an economist for a President.



The economy degree gives you intellectual tools but not necessarily leadership which is what the country needs.





Granted, an economics’ degree gives a president some advantage over those that don’t have it.



But there’s ample empirical evidence that some of the most successful nations were not led by leaders with degrees in economics.



And you don’t need to have a degree in economics to create wealth.





On another note, Makebi Zulu is a young man in his forties. He clocks 45 on Christmas day later this year. In history, this age group is credited with some of the most daring changes in public affairs.



Talk of the civil rights movement in the US, the dismantling of colonialism in Africa and the fight against apartheid in South Africa.



Being youthful is an asset that nations must learn to nurture.





Anyone who appreciates developmental psychology will tell you that in the thirties and forties, human beings are career oriented and highly ambitious.



They have a lot of energy and willing to take on risks that most of us in our sixties wouldn’t. It’s actually evident in Hichilema.



When he talks being methodical, it’s actually age speaking! It’s not being methodical. He is overly cautious only wanting to proceed when he thinks he is absolutely sure.





In life, you can never be absolutely sure. Therefore, you need the energies of youth to move forward.



In fact, young people like George must learn to support fellow young people like Makebi Zulu so that we the senior citizens take advisory roles.



To sum it all, Makebi Zulu has what it takes to lead this country as President.