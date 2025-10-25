 THE CANDIDATES | Makebi Zulu: From Body Politics to SECOND INDEPENDENCE

Makebi Zulu is back in the headlines, this time with political intent rather than legal argument. His name, once tied to the months-long drama surrounding former President Edgar Lungu’s unburied body, has returned to national discourse, this time framed by ambition and a call for “Zambia’s Second Independence.”

Zulu’s re-emergence has been swift and deliberate. Within days, he launched a new Facebook page, made two posts, and gained more than twenty-one thousand followers. The numbers alone signalled that his political capital, though dormant, was not depleted. Then came his appearance on The Emmanuel Mwamba Verified show, a platform known for shaping online political debate.

During the discussion, Zulu avoided open confrontation but left strong undertones. He spoke of justice, forgiveness, and the need for a moral awakening in national leadership. “We must rise above anger and vengeance,” he said. “Our institutions must reflect fairness, our politics must reflect love for country.” His comments triggered divided reactions online. Supporters praised what they called “a presidential tone,” while critics accused him of repackaging the same PF rhetoric in softer language.

The controversy surrounding Zulu has always followed his words. Earlier this year, he was among those accused of fuelling tension during the standoff over President Lungu’s body, at one point suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema wanted to view it for ritual purposes, a claim that drew public outrage and deepened his political notoriety.

Yet his Independence Day message this week sought to recast that image. In a lengthy post titled Second Independence, Zulu positioned himself as a reformist thinker calling for economic and social renewal. “Independence was not just a date on the calendar,” he wrote. “It was a promise of freedom, equality, dignity, and opportunity for every Zambian. That promise remains unfulfilled for too many among us.”

He spoke of a nation captured by foreign interests, divided by tribe, and silenced by fear. “We see a government more interested in control than compassion,” he said, calling for “Independence 2.0”—a new liberation focused on economic empowerment, rule of law, and democratic accountability.

His second post was even more telling. “Leadership must first heal and then build,” he wrote. “It must restore faith in governance, protect citizens’ rights, and open opportunity for every community.” Without saying it outright, Zulu confirmed what many already suspected, he will contest the Patriotic Front presidency.

Reactions online have been intense. Some PF supporters hailed him as a disciplined alternative to the loud populism that has defined the party in recent years. Others questioned whether a man so tied to the “body politics” saga can truly lead a post-Lungu PF. Outside the party, many see Zulu’s entry as a test of whether ideas still matter in a political field crowded with emotion and survivalism.

What Zulu brings is structure. He speaks the language of law, governance, and moral order. His speeches blend constitutional reasoning with religious undertone. Yet what is missing is the grassroots pulse. PF politics thrives on the ground, not in polished statements. His Facebook followers may signal influence, but they do not yet translate into electoral muscle.

Still, his timing is sharp. With the PF convention weeks away and the opposition space widening, Zulu’s reappearance complicates the race. He is controversial, calculated, and increasingly visible. Whether that visibility becomes viability remains the question.

Next in The Candidates: The populists, the pragmatists, and the dark horses shaping Zambia’s 2026 race.

© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu