MAKEBI ZULU IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

…Vehicle Overturn

Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Makebi Zulu has been involved in a traffic accident in Kasama.

The accident occurred 25km before Kasama on the Kasama-Mpika Road.

The occupants in the vehicle included former Minister of Mines, Hon. Richard Musukwa and former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe have been rushed to Kasama General Hospital.

The accident occurred when a cyclist drove to cross the road and in avoiding him, the vehicle lost control and overturned..

Makebi Zulu and many Patriotic Front senior leaders have traveled to Kasama to attend the funeral and burial of Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee (MCC), and Kasama Mayor, Hon. Theresa Kolala Khumalo.

Details coming soon.