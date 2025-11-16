Makebi Zulu is a man to fear…he has a hard heart- Laura Miti

A MAN TO FEAR



Laura Miti has raised a sharp warning about the conduct of Makebi Zulu, and the concern is not small.





She points to the decision to leave the former President’s body in another country, unburied, even after taking charge of it and speaking loudly about it. She argues that this choice was not about respect or duty, but about turning a man’s remains into a stage for personal ambition.





Her question is simple. If someone can do that for political gain, what else is he prepared to do when the moment suits him?





To her, this is not ordinary political behaviour. It signals a stubborn heart and a level of ambition that brushes aside compassion.



In her words, Makebi Zulu is a man to fear.

Laura Miti writes:

The arrogance, callousness, and entitlement required to leave the body of someone you claim to love, in another country, whose burial you have prevented so that you can use as launchpad for.something you crave – that is the kind of character to be feared.





The question for me is what can’t such a man do, when it suits his personal interests?



Me thinks Makebi Zulu is a man to fear.





Leaving the body of the former President that he had had custody of, and said all manner of things over, unburied, then using it to launch his own presidential campaign – ehhhh‍♀️.



Hmmm, man has a hard heart!