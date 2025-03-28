Power Struggles in the PF Tonse Faction:



Makebi Zulu launches hostile bid to take over PF remains



By Farai Ruvanyati



In a dramatic twist within the Patriotic Front’s Tonse faction, sources have revealed that PF lawyer Makebi Zulu convened a high-stakes meeting earlier this week with ten senior party members, aiming to rally support ahead of a pivotal Central Committee session slated for March 29, 2025. The agenda? A bold bid to seize the reins of the party amid the absence of former President Edgar Lungu, who is said to hospitalized in South Africa but issuing orders and making appointments from there





Zulu, once a close legal confidante of Lungu, alleged that he is now being sidelined by the former head of state, who also happens to be the Tonse Alliance’s presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections. In a calculated pitch, Zulu claimed he had already secured considerable backing from within the Tonse Alliance and merely needed a symbolic nod from PF heavyweights to solidify his position.





However, his ambitions according to the same sources will meet stiff resistance. PF Vice President Given Lubinda and Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda are expected to reject the overtures, in what some insiders have described as an attempted “palace coup.”





Adding to the intrigue, PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Stardy Mwale voiced strong opposition to Zulu’s proposal, insisting that the leadership question should be resolved at a party convention. “We must appear democratic,” Mwale is said to have argued, citing the K200,000 nomination fee paid by hopefuls who expect a fair and open process.





The clandestine meeting drew several prominent figures, including Charity Kapoma, Kebby Mbewe, Sylvia Chalikosa, a Mr. Chipili, and outspoken political figure Sean Tembo, whose presence added an extra layer of curiosity to an already charged atmosphere.





As the March 29th meeting looms, tensions within the PF are reaching boiling point. Will Makebi Zulu’s gambit pay off, or will the old guard hold the line? One thing is clear: the battle for the soul of the PF is far from over.- ZWD