MAKEBI ZULU PLEDGES TO END LOAD SHEDDING, REVIVE NUCLEAR ENERGY PROJECT 

He writes:

Fellow Citizens,



For far too long, our people have suffered under the weight of endless load shedding and the unbearable cost of fuel.



Families are struggling, businesses are closing, and jobs are being lost every day. The prices of food and basic necessities have skyrocketed, and generally the cost-of-living crisis remains the highest in living memory.





The Load shedding crisis is so perversive that even our network communication has been crippled.



And yet, instead of providing solutions, those in charge choose to point fingers and shift blame. They blame everyone but themselves, even the people they are meant to serve.





But I ask are these not the same people who once paraded the so called “Dubai formula”? That no single drop of rain was needed to generate power? Are these not the same people who proudly declared that they had ended load shedding within a year?



Fellow citizens, I stand before you today to say enough is enough and the pain, damage and this crisis must come to and end.





When we form government next year, our first action will be to review the sector, rationalize the reckless export of electricity.



We will ensure that power generated in Zambia benefits the Zambian people first.





And we will not stop there. We shall revive the nuclear energy project that this government abandoned, a project that has the potential to transform our energy sector, make Zambia a major net exporter of power for the sub-Sahara region and secure power for generations to come.





Because we understand that energy is not just about light, it is about life. It is the driving force of every economy, without it, there can be no meaningful development and progress.





My fellow citizens, the time has come to restore power not just to the grid, but to the people.



Together, we will build a Zambia that works for everyone.



MZ