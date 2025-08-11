MAKEBI ZULU SAYS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S COMMENTS ON EDGAR LUNGU’S REPATRIATION WORSEN TENSIONS WITH THE FAMILY



By Chamuka Shalubala



Lawyer to late former President Edgar Lungu and his family, Makebi Zulu, says comments made by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha during ZNBC’S Sunday interview programme last evening on the repatriation of the former head of state’s body have only worsened tensions with the family.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Zulu claims Mr. Kabesha pretended not to know why the Lungu family does not want President Hakainde Hichilema near the late president’s casket, despite both parties being aware of the reasons.





He said Mr. Kabesha should have apologized to Mr. Lungu’s family for how the former head of state was allegedly mistreated during his days in opposition.





Mr. Zulu noted that some of the statements made by Mr. Kabesha have further infuriated the family, making an already tense situation even worse.





He has described the Attorney General’s level of insensitivity towards the death and repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body as “unimaginable” and has expressed doubt that the late president will be accorded the dignified send off the family is hoping for.



PHOENIX NEWS