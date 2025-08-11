MAKEBI ZULU SAYS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S COMMENTS ON EDGAR LUNGU’S REPATRIATION WORSEN TENSIONS WITH THE FAMILY
By Chamuka Shalubala
Lawyer to late former President Edgar Lungu and his family, Makebi Zulu, says comments made by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha during ZNBC’S Sunday interview programme last evening on the repatriation of the former head of state’s body have only worsened tensions with the family.
Speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Zulu claims Mr. Kabesha pretended not to know why the Lungu family does not want President Hakainde Hichilema near the late president’s casket, despite both parties being aware of the reasons.
He said Mr. Kabesha should have apologized to Mr. Lungu’s family for how the former head of state was allegedly mistreated during his days in opposition.
Mr. Zulu noted that some of the statements made by Mr. Kabesha have further infuriated the family, making an already tense situation even worse.
He has described the Attorney General’s level of insensitivity towards the death and repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body as “unimaginable” and has expressed doubt that the late president will be accorded the dignified send off the family is hoping for.
PHOENIX NEWS
Makebi is using projected aggression on to the A.G. it is the Lungu family that should be apologising yo Kabeshya and the head of state for the verbal abuse spewed in that court against them by Bertha Lungu. Disgraceful behaviour that. Disgusting coming from a so called relative to a former head of state. Shameful
You can go to some families with a desire to mediate, for some families you can come back with your anatomy well lebeled unambiguously
There is completely no tension. Zupu is just expressing his wish, not what is happening. Of course if he says there is no tension, it means his exploitation of the lungu family comes to and end and he doesn’t like that