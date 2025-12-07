UPND in Panic Mode — Makebi Zulu Says Bill 7 Designed to Secure Incumbency



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



Patriotic Front Presidential Hopeful and constitutional lawyer Hon. Makebi Zulu has accused the UPND government of attempting to secure its political survival through the controversial Bill 7 constitutional amendment currently before Parliament.





Reacting to government’s defence of the proposed changes, Mr. Zulu said the speed and timing of the bill indicate a ruling party “operating in panic mode,” rather than one responding to genuine constitutional weaknesses





Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa earlier dismissed concerns that the amendments are designed to benefit President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 elections, insisting the bill merely addresses long-standing constitutional lacunas. However, Mr. Zulu argues that the government’s narrative collapses when placed under constitutional scrutiny.





“There is no such thing as a harmless constitutional amendment,” he said. “Every amendment tilts the balance of power, and when it is rushed months before a general election without consensus, the question of motive becomes unavoidable.”





Mr. Zulu took particular issue with government’s insistence that Article 52(6)—which calls for fresh nominations when a candidate withdraws is a national emergency. He noted that the same provision existed in previous electoral cycles without any alarm from the now-ruling UPND.





“If Article 52(6) suddenly becomes a constitutional crisis only when the UPND is in power, then Zambians must interrogate whether the motivation is legal or political,” he added.





The PF Presidential hopeful also dismissed government claims that the proposed review of the 14-day presidential petition period is meant to enhance clarity. He argued that the urgency attached to this amendment appears aligned not with principle but with political anxiety.





“For years, the UPND championed the petition process. Now, on the eve of an election they fear losing, they want to rewrite the rules. That is not reform it is self-preservation,” Mr. Zulu charged.





Government maintains that the reforms cannot wait, saying failure to act may bring instability during the 2026 polls. But Mr. Zulu counters that the greater danger lies in amending the nation’s supreme law without broad consultation.





He criticised the government’s decision to suspend engagement with the Oasis Forum and civil society, calling it a deliberate move that undermined the legitimacy of the process.





“You cannot suspend consensus-building and then claim legitimacy for unilateral action,” he said. “If it is too late to undertake a proper, consultative amendment, then it is equally too late for a rushed, politically convenient one.”





The debate around Bill 7 has intensified in recent weeks, with opposition parties, governance experts and church groups warning that the amendment process risks becoming a tool for entrenching executive power.



Mr. Zulu urged Zambians to remain vigilant, insisting that the Constitution belongs to the people, not the government of the day.



“No administration has ever succeeded in manipulating the will of the people,” he said. “Those attempting to bend the Constitution for short-term gain will confront the full force of public resistance.”





The bill is currently before a Parliamentary Select Committee, and national stakeholders continue to await its findings. Whether the controversy surrounding Bill 7 will subside or intensify in the coming weeks remains to be seen.