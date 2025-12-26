MAKEBI ZULU SAYS IS BIG THREAT TO HICHILEMA



PATRIOTIC Front presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu says he is a threat to President Hakainde Hichilema, hence the intensifying government propaganda to arrest him for no apparent reason.





Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s ‘The Debate” programme Tuesday, Zulu said Hichilema was insecure, and was trying by all means to push him away into South Africa to mourn and not to remain in the country.





He said the government was using any kind of propaganda to create a narrative befitting their agenda because they knew too well that he (Zulu) posed a difficult challenge to Hichilema.





“Whereas the government is pushing this propaganda to say, Makebi should not participate in this because he is supposed to be mourning in South Africa, and Tasila Lungu is supposed to be in parliament. It is not in any way disputable that I pose a very big challenge to Hichilema,” Zulu said.





Zulu said he would not be arrested for the role he was playing in the former president Edgar Lungu burial impasse, saying he was not afraid of the law as he was a law-abiding citizen.





“And there is no way on earth, in hell, in heaven that I could be arrested for my role in the funeral of Edgar Lungu. Because my role in this has been a dignified role for the purpose of giving a shoulder to a family that is grieving. I have always been on the side of the downtrodden,” he said.





He said the United Party for National Development was heavy-handed and hell-bent on winning the funeral instead of giving Lungu a dignified send-off as the family wished.





“You have a government that is so heavy-handed. A government that is so hell-bent on winning. The same way they have been hell-bent on winning Bill 7. It is the same way they are hell-bent on winning the issue of burying Lungu,” Zulu said.





Zulu said Hichilema and the UPND were using falsehoods on sponsored media platforms, pushing for an inquest to be carried out in South Africa on the basis that Lungu was poisoned by his family.





He said the government engaged a private investigator based on a fake story, before hiring the Progressive Forces of South Africa to protest, wanting access to the body and carry out a post-mortem.





Zulu wondered why the government subpoenaed Tasila Lungu to testify while demanding that she carry a DNA test.



“And I am thinking, has this misinformation and disinformation gotten to this extent? To begin an inquest? They write summons to persons they think are involved. Because that article says Tasila Lungu, they wrote a subpoena for Tasila to go and testify. These are the things that have been stalling this whole process,” he said.





Zulu said the government was pretending to be concerned about the burial of Lungu when all it did was to persecute, disrespect and embarrass Lungu even in his death.



The Mast