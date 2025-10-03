MAKEBI ZULU: THE QUIET STRENGTH IN ZAMBIA’S POLITICAL CONVERSATION





By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



Hon. Makebi Zulu, former Eastern Province Minister and Member of Parliament for Malambo Constituency, is steadily emerging as one of the most talked-about figures in Zambia’s evolving political space. His rise has not been through noise or confrontation, but through a steady, disciplined presence that has caught the attention of both his party and the nation.





At 44 years old, Makebi Zulu stands out as part of a younger yet more grounded generation of leaders within the Patriotic Front. He belongs to a cohort that includes Raphael Nakachinda and Greyford Monde, men who are mature in outlook, seasoned in debate, and committed to steering a rebranded PF into relevance. In this group, Makebi Zulu represents a blend of professional rigor and moral steadiness, qualities increasingly seen as essential for Zambia’s future.





The foundation of his reputation lies in law. A trained advocate, Makebi Zulu has for years been at the forefront of constitutional arguments that have shaped national debates. But beyond the courtroom battles, it is his loyalty to the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that has stood out. Each time the former head of state and his family faced legal hurdles, Makebi Zulu was there, not for the cameras but for the cause. His consistency in representing Lungu in some of the most high-pressure moments after State House has defined him as a man who does not waver when responsibility is heavy.





Yet there is more to him than legal acumen. Makebi Zulu carries himself with the kind of sobriety that speaks to deeper values. A devout Christian, he places faith at the centre of his life, and those who have worked with him often point to a humility anchored in belief. That quiet spirituality translates into politics not as sermons but as a guiding ethic, an insistence on dignity, fairness, and service.





It is this ethic of service that explains his growing appeal. Whether in Malambo or as Provincial Minister, Makebi Zulu has consistently been described as attentive, approachable, and deliberate. He listens more than he talks, but when he speaks, there is no mistaking his position. In a political culture often defined by aggression, he has cultivated a softer but firmer style, one that unites rather than divides and persuades rather than provokes.





For a party searching for renewal, Makebi Zulu offers more than just youth. He offers credibility, sobriety, and a vision rooted in transformation. His presence signals that the Patriotic Front can reinvent itself not through slogans but through leaders who inspire confidence. And for a nation still seeking leaders who put people first, he represents the possibility of politics anchored in integrity.





Makebi Zulu’s journey is still unfolding, but already he embodies something rare in Zambian politics: a quiet force that does not shout for recognition, yet commands attention. In the years ahead, that quiet strength may well prove to be one of the defining qualities Zambia needs most.



