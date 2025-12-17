MAKEBI ZULU VOWS TO REPEAL OPPRESSIVE LAWS, DEFEND DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS



Prominent Constitutional Lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Aspirant Makebi Zulu has urged Zambians not to lose hope following the controversial passage of Bill No. 7 in Parliament.





At a media briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mr Zulu said the setback can be reversed by electing a new President of Zambia next year who will prioritise repealing unjust and oppressive laws.





Zulu condemned the events around Bill No. 7 as a betrayal of public trust by representatives who chose personal ambition over national duty.



He stressed that the actions in Parliament do not reflect the conscience of his party or the wider Zambian people.





The aspiring 2026 presidential candidate vowed to champion a people-driven, inclusive, and transparent constitution-making process if elected President of Zambia next year.





He pledged that future constitutional reforms would emerge from towns, villages, and communities, rather than being imposed from corridors of power.



Zulu reiterated his commitment to defend the independence of the judiciary, legislature, Electoral Commission, and Civil Service from political interference.





He promised to repeal oppressive legislation, including the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, which he accused the government of weaponising against citizens.



He said freedom of expression and assembly are God-given rights that no government should suppress.





Zulu also promised to restore respect for the Church, civil society, family values, and the media as partners in nation-building.



He outlined plans to create jobs for young people through industrialisation, innovation, and a business-friendly environment free from corruption and favouritism.





The candidate vowed to prioritise Zambians by ensuring the nation’s natural resources and energy serve the people first, with no longer industries starved while others thrive at their expense.





He further pledged to rebuild international relations based on mutual respect and co-operation that improve ordinary lives.





Zulu called on Zambians to democratically rise from disappointment, reclaim the country, and build a just, prosperous, and united Zambia.