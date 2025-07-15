MAKEBI ZULU WELCOMES COMPLIANT AGAINST HIM TO LAZ





By Nelson Zulu



Lawyer to the late Former President Edgar Lungu and the former first family, Makebi Zulu has welcomed any complaints to the Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- regarding his conduct.





Yesterday, the Republican Progressive Party reported Mr. Zulu LAZ for misconduct in his recent public conduct, surrounding the funeral arrangements of the late former president, claiming the action and statements fall short of the decorum and professional ethics expected of a legal practitioner in Zambia.





But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zulu has emphasized his focus on preserving the dignity of Mr. Lungu’s funeral and declined to engage with allegations against him, insisting that any issues raised by critics are theirs to resolve.





He has insisted that the funeral proceedings should not be overshadowed by personal disputes and that his role is to ensure solemnity and respect for the late president.



