MAKEBI ZULU’S PROFILE

Credit Bangwe Navile YOU ASKED FOR HIS PROFILE? HERE IT IS – MAKEBI ZULU



Makebi Zulu is a distinguished legal practitioner, he was born on 25th December 1981. Mr. Zulu commenced his education journey at Lusaka Boys Primary School, where he was enrolled in 1989 to 1995, after which he attended Munali Junior Secondary School (1996 – 1997) and Munali Senior Secondary School (1998 – 2000).





Driven by a passion for justice and governance, he pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Zambia from 2001 to 2005, followed by his advanced legal training at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) from 2006 to 2007, where he successfully qualified and was admitted to the Bar in February 2008. Here’s a professionally refined and inspiring version of the paragraph, tailored to elevate Makebi Zulu’s journey with clarity and dignity:





Makebi Zulu’s legal career commenced at the Ministry of Justice, where he served as a Learner Legal Practitioner from 2006 to 2008. Later that year, he joined the Legal Aid Board as Legal Aid Counsel, deepening his commitment to public service and access to justice. In 2009, he was selected to participate in a Law and Justice Course hosted by the Danish Institute for Human Rights under the auspices of the Danish Ministry of Justice. The programme, themed “Strengthening the Capacity of Access to Justice in the Legal System in Zambia,” was designed to support Zambia’s reform efforts and expand justice delivery in the country through providing an overview of international human rights standards.





From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Zulu practiced with Ferd Jere and Company, where he honed his litigation and advisory skills across a broad spectrum of legal matters. In 2013, he further enhanced his expertise by completing the Law Association of Zambia’s Commercial Law training, equipping him with advanced competencies in corporate and commercial practice.





In 2013, building on a foundation of diverse legal experience and a deep commitment to justice, Mr. Zulu established his own legal practice, where he continues to serve as Managing Partner, providing leadership and legal expertise. His practice is widely recognized for excellence, integrity, and innovation in legal service delivery.





In 2016, Mr. Zulu transitioned into public service successfully contesting the 2016 General Elections and being elected as Member of Parliament for Malambo Constituency. That same year, he was appointed Minister for Eastern Province, a role he held until 2021. During his tenure, he championed regional development and community empowerment, solidifying his reputation as a principled and results-driven leader.





Mr. Zulu pursued and earned a Master’s Degree in Constitutional and Administrative Law at the University of Lusaka in 2021. In the same year, he was awarded a Certificate in International Standards on Freedom of Expression from the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, under a UNESCO-sponsored programme.





In 2022, Makebi Zulu embarked on a journey to strengthen his spiritual formation at Rhema Bible Training Center. Through disciplined study and ministerial preparation, he successfully completed the rigorous two-year bible training and was awarded a Diploma in 2023, marking a significant milestone in commitment to his faith and service to the Lord.





In 2024, he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting from the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education, where he was honoured as the Best Graduating Student – a testament to his dedication to legal excellence and scholarly rigor. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Constitutional Law at the University of Lusaka, further deepening his expertise in governance and constitutional jurisprudence.





Makebi Zulu presently stands as an influential voice in Zambia’s legal landscape, combining advocacy, and public leadership to shape a just and accountable society. His journey reflects unwavering commitment, intellectual depth, and a profound belief in the transformative power of law. As a champion for the voiceless, he consistently amplifies the concerns and needs of those often overlooked, bringing a vital perspective to the forefront of public discourse.