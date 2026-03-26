MAKEBI ZULU’S STATEMENT IS A DESPERATE DISTORTION OF A PARTY IN CRISIS



The statement issued by Makebi Zulu is nothing more than a desperate attempt to manufacture an illusion of unity in a party that is clearly in turmoil.

It is a calculated distortion meant to mislead members of the Patriotic Front and the Zambian public at large.





Let it be made categorically clear: Given Lubinda is not happy with the outcome of the recently held PF General Conference. The suggestion that he is content and fully aligned with the current state of affairs is both dishonest and insulting to the intelligence of party members who are fully aware of what transpired.





There are serious and unresolved concerns surrounding the integrity of the electoral process. Widespread allegations of delegate manipulation and inducement have not been adequately addressed. These are not baseless murmurs—they are concerns being echoed across various levels of the party. No amount of public relations spin can erase the cloud hanging over that process.





Even more telling is the growing discontent among senior party figures. Chishimba Kambwili and Chitalu Chilufya are not blind to what has happened. Their dissatisfaction reflects a broader frustration within the party regarding its current trajectory and leadership dynamics.





Reports circulating within political circles suggest that drastic decisions are being contemplated. The fact that there is even talk of Chitalu Chilufya considering alternative political paths is a clear indication that all is not well. These are not signs of a united, forward-looking party—they are symptoms of a formation struggling to hold itself together.





What Makebi Zulu has attempted to do is to sanitize a deeply flawed situation. But the truth cannot be hidden behind polished statements and staged narratives. The PF is currently grappling with internal confusion, mistrust, and division—and until these issues are confronted honestly, no amount of propaganda will restore credibility.





Zambians are watching. Party members are watching. And they can see through the façade. The time for spin is over. The truth is undeniable: the Patriotic Front is at a crossroads, and pretending otherwise only accelerates its decline.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. March 26, 2026.